"Two Total Losers": After Kimmel, Trump Targets Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

US President Donald Trump celebrated the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, using the opportunity to not only praise its cancellation but also to broaden his long-standing criticism of other late-night hosts.

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was taken off air on Wednesday hours after the US government threatened to cancel broadcasting licenses because of comments the host made about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump hailed the cancellation of Kimmel's late-night show as "great news for America" and said that Kimmel had "zero talent."

However, Trump didn't stop at Kimmel. He shifted his focus to fellow late-night comedians Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers-both of whom have also been frequent critics of his presidency. In the same post on Truth Social, Trump called the two TV hosts as "total losers."

The US President added, "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," Trump wrote. "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC."

The US president's remarks highlight his ongoing feud with late-night television, a space that has often mocked and criticised him.

Who Are Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and How They Teased Trump Recently

Born on December 28, 1973, Seth Meyers is an American comedian, writer, actor, and television host, best known for hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. Before that, he was a head writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he hosted the "Weekend Update" segment. Meyers has also worked on shows like Documentary Now! and The Awesomes, and hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.

On a recent episode of his show on September 16, Meyers spoke about President Donald Trump's foreign policy stance, comparing his approach to peer pressure among teenagers. He joked that Trump's conditional stance on sanctioning Russia was like saying, "I'll do it first if you do it first," and ridiculed his writing style, comparing it to a scam email, "Why does the president of the United States write with the uneven grammar and syntax of a scammer sending you a fake job listing?"

The remarks by Meyers followed after Trump had announced on Truth Social that he was ready to enact sanctions against Russia for flying drones into Poland's airspace but not until all Nato nations had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia. On Truth Social, he wrote, "I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA."

Jimmy Fallon was born on September 19, 1974 in Brooklyn, New York. He is of Irish, German, and Norwegian descent. He has performed stand up, impressions and characters across the country, in some of the biggest comedy clubs, such as the Improv (in Los Angeles) and Caroline's Comedy Club (in New York City). He also took acting classes with The Groundlings, an LA-based breeding ground for great comedians. Jimmy joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (1975) as a featured player in September 1998.

On September 17, Fallon poked fun at Trump's visit to the UK, joking that the president loves Britain because "when he holds a little tea sandwich, his hands look normal-sized."

He also teased Trump's connection to King Charles, saying, "Over the years, Trump and Charles have actually bonded because they both know what it's like to inherit everything they have. Besides that, they also know what it's like to spend all day on the throne."

Turning to First Lady Melania Trump, Fallon said, "Meanwhile, Melania is joining Trump on his visit. When Melania goes to Buckingham Palace, the guards try to make her smile."