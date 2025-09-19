Jimmy Fallon Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel's ABC Suspension: "WTF? What's Going On?"

Popular late-night show host, Jimmy Fallon, has reacted for the first time after ABC pulled his compatriot, Jimmy Kimmel, off air indefinitely following his comments on the killing of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. During the Thursday (Sep 18) installment of "The Tonight Show", Mr Fallon touched on the issue, stating he was not sure what was going on, before using humour to get his point across.

"Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? What's going on?" said Mr Fallon, joking that he had received multiple text messages, including from his father, who had mistaken that his show was the one removed from the air.

"This morning I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying I'm sorry they cancelled your show. I go, that's not me, that's Jimmy Kimmel," said Mr Fallon.

"But to be honest with you all, I, I don't know what's going on. And no one does, but I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's a decent, funny, and loving guy, and I hope he comes back."

Mr Fallon then joked around about concerns that late-night comedy shows will be "censored". He vowed to continue covering President Donald Trump just like he "normally would".

"A lot of people are worried that we won't keep saying what we want to say, or that we'll be censored. But I'm going to cover the president's trip to the UK just like I normally would. Here we go!" said Mr Fallon, as a voiceover began dubbing over his words with over-the-top praise for the president.

Watch the viral video here:

Jimmy reacts to ABC's decision to suspend @JimmyKimmel after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/v5wLrPEAOM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 19, 2025

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

On his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Mr Kimmel suggested that Mr Kirk's shooter was a supporter of US President Donald Trump, and said "the MAGA gang" was "doing everything they can to score political points" from Mr Kirk's assassination.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," said Mr Kimmel, who also mocked Mr Trump's public mourning of Kirk, comparing it to a child losing a pet.

"This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish," he remarked.

Mr Kimmel's remarks sparked backlash from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who, in an interview, called it "the sickest conduct possible". Afterwards, Nexstar Media Group Inc., which owns more than 200 TV stations in the US, announced its ABC affiliates would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! "for the foreseeable future".