Who Is Brendan Carr, The Man Behind 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Show Suspension

Talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show went off-air on Thursday after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr called for its suspension.

Mr Carr said Jimmy Kimmel "directly misled the American public" with comments about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. ABC affiliates followed Mr Carr's recommendation and removed the program.

The FCC will continue to hold broadcasters accountable to the "public interest", Mr Carr, a Donald Trump appointee, said, warning that licenses could be revoked if they didn't comply.

"I think Brendan Carr is outstanding. He's a patriot. He loves our country, and he's a tough guy," US President Donald Trump said, as per BBC.

Who Is Brendan Carr?

Brendan Thomas Carr was born on January 5, 1979, in Washington, DC. He graduated from Georgetown University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts. He then went to the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America in 2005.

Brendan Carr worked in private legal practice at Wiley Rein and clerked for a federal judge before joining the Federal Communications Commission in 2012 as an attorney. He became an advisor to Commissioner Ajit Pai in 2014 and was appointed general counsel when Pai became FCC chair in 2017.

In 2017, Donald Trump nominated him to serve as an FCC commissioner. After Trump's 2024 election victory, he nominated him again in November.

As Chair, he removed the old net neutrality rules, which had already been struck down, to fully clear them from the books. He also blocked mergers for companies that kept diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, including the $8.4 billion Paramount-Skydance deal. The merger was approved only after Skydance agreed to end its DEI programmes and ensure its programming showed a range of viewpoints.

He is married to Machalagh Carr, and the couple has two children.