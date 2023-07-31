Madonna Says She Feel 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Health Scare

Madonna posted a carousel of photos with family on Instagram on Sunday.

Singer Madonna has thanked her family and friends for being by her side after she was hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection" last month. The 64-year-old postponed her 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare in June following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). In an Instagram post, Madonna shared a health update and said she is lucky to be live after the time in ICU. The singer had previously said she was "on the road to recovery".

"As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna said in Sunday's Instagram post.

"I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," she wrote alongside a series of photos with her children and friends.

Love from family and friends is the "best medicine", said the Queen of Pop. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

The photo carousel also had an image of Madonna holding a Polaroid photograph which she revealed was taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

The post concluded: "And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!"

On July 9, she was seen for the first time in public and was spotted strolling with a friend in her Upper East Side neighbourhood of New York City. The singer has been at home resting and is taking it easy as she makes a full recovery.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including 'Like A Virgin' and 'Material Girl' has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.