Madonna Rushed To Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive, Treated For Bacterial Infection

American singer, Madonna, was rushed to the intensive care of a New York City hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive, Page Six reported. As per the report, the 64-year-old singer had to be intubated for at least one night in the intensive care unit after being rushed to the hospital.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed the health scare via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, saying that she had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.” He added that her health is improving but she is still under medical care.

Here's the post:

Mr Oseary also announced that all of Madonna's current commitments, including her world tour, have been “paused” amid the medical emergency.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.

Page Six further reported that she is now out of the ICU and recovering with her daughter Lourdes Leon by her side.

Notably, the singer announced the “Celebration” tour earlier this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career. The tour was expected to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver before heading to the US and then Europe, finishing up in Amsterdam on December 1, BBC reported.

As she prepared for the tour, she shared an Instagram post a few days back, with with the caption reading, "The Calm Before The Storm..."

An insider told Page Six that Madonna had been ''putting in 12-hour days'' rehearsing for her massive upcoming world tour.

“She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work,” they said.