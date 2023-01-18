Madonna Announces 'The Celebration Tour' To Commemorate Four Decades Of Hits

The tour will kick off in Canada in July and wrap up in Amsterdam in December.

Singer, songwriter and actor Madonna on Tuesday announced that she will commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career with "The Celebration Tour", which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer. According to the BBC, during the tour, the singer will perform music from her entire career, from 1993's self-titled debut album to 2019's Madame X.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said while announcing the tour, as per the outlet.

According to a press release, the concert "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began".

The tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada, in July, with stops at Chicago's United Center, New York's Madison Square Garden, Miami's Miami-Dade Arena, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and more. It will then make its way to Europe in October before wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday. The full list of dates and ticket information is available on the singer's official website.

Madonna's revered catalogue includes songs such as 'Like a Virgin', 'Material Girl', 'Like a Prayer', 'Vogue', 'Music', and 'Hung Up'. Notably, she last toured from September 2019 to March 2022 in support of "Madame X".

Meanwhile, according to PageSix, the news of Madonna's concert comes a year and a half after she entered into a new partnership with Warner Music Group, which said it plans to release several projects in the coming years that will "revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon". The first such project was "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones," a remix album released last year in August.