Madonna, 66, Spotted With 28-Year-Old Rumoured Boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna, 66, was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, 28-year-old Akeem Morris in New York City, sparking renewed interest in their relationship. As per Page Six, The Queen of Pop bundled up against the chilly weather in an oversized jacket and scarf, while the soccer player wore a hooded sweatshirt and coat as they walked together. This latest sighting comes months after the pair first sparked romance rumours, adding further fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Notably, the pop icon and Mr Morris, a Jamaican-born soccer player and fashion model, have been seen together frequently in recent months, including during her 66th birthday celebrations in Italy, where they appeared close in several photos. Their relationship has reportedly grown following her split from former boyfriend Josh Popper earlier this year.

In September, they were spotted together again, this time attending a soccer match in London. The singer-actress documented her UK trip on social media, sharing a series of photos that included snapshots of her and Mr Morris together, further solidifying rumours of their blossoming romance.

In one of the photos, the pair beamed with joy as they took a selfie in the stands at Stamford Bridge stadium during a Chelsea FC soccer game. Another image showed Madonna affectionately grasping Mr Morris' arm as they exited the stadium together.

They also attended a Billie Eilish concert in October. Moreover, Mr Morris has become increasingly close to Madonna's family, having met her children at her twins' 12th birthday party in August.

The rumoured romance between Madonna and Mr Morris first made headlines over the summer. In July, the 'Material Girl' singer sparked speculation by posting cosy photos of the two together. The following month, Madonna further fueled the rumours by sharing a suggestive photo of herself appearing to go shirtless, with Mr Morris smiling in the background.

Although romance rumours between them began circulating in July, the two have been acquainted since 2022. At that time, Mr Morris appeared in a photoshoot alongside Madonna for Paper Magazine, marking the beginning of their connection.