'Game Of Thrones' Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out As Non-Binary And Gender Fluid

Bella Ramsey is best known for her role Lyanna Mormont in the 'Game Of Thrones' series.

British actor Bella Ramsey, who is best known for her role Lyanna Mormont in the 'Game Of Thrones' series, has come out as non-binary and gender fluid. The 19-year-old, who is also starring in HBO's zombie thriller 'Last of Us', talked about a long struggle with gender identity in an interview with The New York Times.

"I guess my gender has always been very fluid," Ramsey told the outlet, adding, "Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it, but I knew that if someone called me 'he' it was a bit exciting."

The 19-year-old also spoke about their gender identity journey. "I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn't something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less," they said.

Ramsey is currently gaining a whole new fanbase with their debut on 'The Last of Us' - a TV adaption of the wildly popular 2013 video game of the same name. The series follows Ellie Williams (played by Ramsey) as she navigates a dystopian world ravaged by a virus to which only she is immune. It is set 20 years on from a global pandemic that decimated the human population, turning everyone into infectious zombies.

The HBO series also follows Joel Miller - played by Pedro Pascal - and his partner Tess (Anna Torv), who have spent decades surviving as smugglers - encountering pain and heartache along the way - before they encounter young Ellie. Joel and Ellie's unlikely bond forms the emotional backbone of the series, as Ellie's immunity threatens to put her in grave danger.