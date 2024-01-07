Oscar-Winning Actress Jodie Foster Calls Gen Z 'Really Annoying'

Jodie Foster is best known for her work in The Silence of the Lambsand Taxi Driver (File)

American actress-turned-filmmaker Jodie Foster has confessed that she sometimes finds Gen Z annoying to work with. The Oscar-winning star, in conversation with The Guardian, admitted that she had found Gen Z's attitude difficult to understand.

Jodie Foster said, "They're really annoying, especially in the workplace. They're like: 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10.30 AM.' Or in emails, I'll tell them: this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they're like: 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

For context, Gen Z is a term generally used to describe those born during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

However, the actress hopes that she can help budding stars find their own path and can help them "learn how to relax", she added.

When asked what she thinks that young people in the film industry need to hear, the 61-year-old actress said, "They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that's theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story."

But she had only good things to say about Gen Z actor Bella Ramsey, who essayed the role of Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones and was last seen in The Last Of Us.

At Jodi Foster's request, the 20-year-old actor met her at the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood celebration in November. Revealing the same, Jodie Foster said, "I reached out to Bella, because we'd never met, and said: 'I want you to introduce me at this thing,' which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it's determining who represents us."

Bella Ramsey has identified as a non-binary person, so referring to the same, Jodie Foster revealed that the event's organisers were "very proud of themselves because they've got every ethnicity, and I'm like: yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes".

TheSilence Of The Lambs star said Bella Ramsey was a good example of an actor emerging in a new "vector of authenticity". She added, "Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup."

Jodie Foster is best known for her work in The Silence of the Lambs, Nyad, and Taxi Driver.