Gen Z's New Fascination With 'Vintage' Flip Phones Brings Them Back Into Focus

The flip phone was very popular about two decades ago. (Getty Photo)

Fashion trends are cyclical, and the latest popular gadget among Generation Z - those born between 1995 and 2010 - is a proof of that. Many youngsters are now proudly carrying the "vintage" flip phone, which was popular in the mid-1990s, bringing it back into the mainstream. These phones are showing up on several TikTok videos, with Generation Z people unboxing them, showing off their covers and even filing tutorials, according to CNN. These lightweight devices are available for as little as $20 at several retailers.

In a now viral TikTok video, that has amassed more than 13 million views, 18-year-old influencer Sammy Palazzolo said, "We don't take our regular phones out anymore. Everything that leads to us having a bad time stems from our phone," as per a New York Post report.

Ms Palazzolo, who studies at the University of Illinois, recently bought a flip phone with basic photo and video capabilities. She uses her phone to capture college nightlife with her friends.

But why did she opt for a low-tech phone in today's time? "It eliminates accidental drunk posts, drunk texts, bad hook-ups, it eliminates all the bad things about college and brings all the good things about a phone, which is connecting with people," Ms Palazzolo told the Post.

Her parents were against the idea when she was a teenager, said Ms Palazzolo, but when she was old enough, the youngster was eager the experience the carefree life.

The ability to disconnect has also appealed to celebrities.

"I'm team flip phone revolution," singer Camila Cabello said in a tweet on Thursday, posing with a TCL flip phone. "Maybe I can write the theme song."

Actor Dover Cameron had switched to a flip phone in November. She had said in an interview that spending too much time on her phone and looking at social media is really bad for her.

"I found a little 90s, Matrix-y flip phone. I got a separate number for it, it's really cheap," Ms Cameron said.

Switching over to a flip phone gives these youngsters a way to unplug from social media, which many youngsters said is impacting their mental health, according to CNN.

The trend resonates with the growth in the market for foldable phones. In 2022, the International Data Corporation said that the market is expected to reach $29 billion in 2025 - a compound annual growth of 70 per cent.

According to global technology research firm Omdia, foldable phones will account for 3.6 per cent of the total smartphone market by 2026.