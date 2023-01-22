Luxury Bunny Resorts Opened In Hong Kong As Owners Travel For Chinese New Year

The bunnies are sent to "rabbit resorts" that cater to the animal's needs when the pet owners are away.

Many people keep cats and dogs as pets. Some even keep birds and rabbits. However, in a city in Hong Kong, one of the world's most densely inhabited cities where most flats are little or small, rabbits are giving tough competition to other pets, according to a report in Fox News. The bunnies are sent to "rabbit resorts" that cater to the animal's needs when the pet owners are away.

Rabbit resorts have gained momentum after Hong Kong residents started travelling after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Donna Li, owner of the Bunny Style resort stated that she is completely booked for the holiday season. She gives the bunnies daily exercise, parties, spa treatments and carrots to keep their content.

The owner was busy for Christmas and has started taking bookings for Easter.

The outlet states that Ms Li started Bunny Style in June, starting with only a playroom that provided a place to hop and some refuge from the humid, hot weather of Hong Kong. In addition to feeding, some rabbit owners pre-order vegetable cakes. Her resort takes care of hair-brushing, nail-trimming and exercise for the furry animal. She adds that the owners are also sent video clips and Livestream of their pets.

The cost of a night at the Bunny Style hotel in Hong Kong is approximately $15 (approx Rs 1200), which also covers the rabbit's half-hour of supervised playtime. Special meal dishes and bunny "beauty treatments" are available at extra cost.