Lucy Markovic, Former <i>'Australia's Next Top Model'</i> Contestant, Dies at 27

Lucy Markovic, who rose to fame as the runner-up on "Australia's Next Top Model" in 2015 and later worked with major fashion houses like Versace and Victoria Beckham, has died at the age of 27. Her family announced her passing on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 10, stating she was at peace and surrounded by loved ones. Last month, Markovic revealed she was undergoing surgery for an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

Her agency, Elite Model Management, issued a statement and went on to call Markovic “a bright shining light,” adding, “Modelling was one of Lucy's dreams, and we are deeply honoured to have been part of that journey with her,” it continued. “She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself — her warmth, her laughter, her light.”

Markovic was a teenager when she competed on the ninth season of “Australia's Next Top Model”, a show based on Tyra Banks' “America's Next Top Model”, in 2015. She finished runner-up, losing out in the final to Brittany Beattie.

According to CNN, she went on to forge a successful modeling career, appearing in campaigns for brands like Versace and Victoria Beckham, and walking catwalks for Oscar de la Renta, Bulgari, Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana, among others. She also appeared in high-profile magazines including Marie Claire and various international editions of Vogue.

Three weeks ago, Markovic announced on Instagram she would be undergoing surgery for a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels that can lead to brain damage and stroke. She described the malformation as "the size of a golf ball" and said she had experienced seizures.

The post revealed she had battled the condition for four years. It featured a photo of herself in hospital, along with an image of a brain scan. "Full flood of emotions in this time," she had written in the caption. "Life's a journey and I'm ready for the next chapter."