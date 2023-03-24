Like Harry-Meghan, Denmark's Royal Couple To Move To US

Prince Joachim of Denmark with Prince Harry in Copenhagen in 2017. (Getty Image)

After Britain, trouble is brewing in another royal family. According to Hello Magazine, Denmark's Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will be moving to the United States along with their children in the summer. Like Britain's Prince Harry, Prince Joachim created a constitutional crisis in his native country by publicly falling out with his brother and the queen mother in September last year. But unlike Harry, the Denmark royal will be taking up a new position within the Ministry of Defence in Washington, DC, the outlet further reported.

On Tuesday, Denmark's Royal Court revealed the Princess Marie would not be taking any new role, but will help her family settle in their new home, the report in Hello said.

Prince Joachim currently lives in Paris, and is expected to move to the US after with his wife and two children - 13-year-old son Henrik and 11-year-old daughter Athena - in June. The 53-year-old will start his new job from September 1.

Fox News said that Joachim was previously married to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg but the union lasted from 1995 to 2005. He has two sons from that marriage - Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20.

He remarried in 2008 to Marie.

The royals' move to the US is significant as Denmark's Queen Margreth announced last year that she was stripping Joachim's four children of their prince and princess titles. Queen Margreth has ruled Denmark for 50 years.

In early 2023, they became known as His/Her Excellency Count of Monpezat instead of His/Her Highness, said the outlet.

Prince Joachim is sixth in line to the Danish throne. He won't receive any salary for his new role, but instead, the Danish Parliament has agreed that he will continue with his royal stipend of 300,000 Danish Krone (around $48,000 a month).