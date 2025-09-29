Who Was Roscoe? F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton's Beloved Bulldog Who Passed Away At 12

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton announced the passing of his dog, Roscoe (12), on Monday (Sep 29) following a brief health battle. The seven-time F1 champion took to social media to announce Roscoe's passing away, stating he had lost his 'best friend' who died in his arms on Sunday (Sep 28).

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end," wrote Mr Hamilton on Instagram.

"I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

The news of Roscoe's departure comes five years after another of Mr Hamilton's dogs, Coco, passed away.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet," said Mr Hamilton.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

In a previous update, Mr Hamilton stated that Roscoe had caught pneumonia and was struggling to breathe. The beloved bulldog was then admitted to a hospital, where his heart stopped. The doctors responded instantly and managed to get a heartbeat back, but Roscoe went into a coma.

Who Was Roscoe?

Roscoe had been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events such as awards ceremonies after Mr Hamilton adopted him in 2013. Such was Roscoe's popularity that he had his own Instagram page named 'roscoelovescoco' with over 1.4 million followers.

"I'm a vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum. I like frisbee and tennis," reads the account's bio.

Mr Hamilton managed the page, which included raw snippets from Roscoe's life around the F1 driver, the paddock, vacations, as well as stills from a photoshoot with a dog magazine. Roscoe was also a part of the recent Hollywood movie, F1, with Mr Hamilton serving as an executive producer.