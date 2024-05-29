'Let's Take Control': Nikhil Kamath Proposes 'Device-Free Sundays'

Nikhil Kamath's post resonated with many users.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a recent post on X spoke about the importance of attention and its scarce availability in today's dynamic world. Highlighting statistics showcasing the immense volume of activity occurring within a single minute - millions of messages exchanged, Google searches performed, and emails transmitted - Mr Kamath emphasized the pervasive influence of media distractions and advertising in the contemporary landscape.

In his post, Mr Kamath wrote, "Attention = time, time, the commodity that defines all other commodities."

Recognizing time as the most valuable resource, Mr Kamath proposed a practical solution to regain some control over our attention: a designated "device-free" period.

"Crazy to think we control so little and others so much. I'm as manipulated by all this as the next guy/girl. Let's take some control back, last Sunday of every month no devices? Let's experience the manipulation of our physical vicinity instead. I can do it if we all do it together," he wrote.

Nikhil Kamath's post resonated with many users, generating a wave of comments. Several users expressed agreement with his views on the diminishing attention span in today's world.

A user commented, "Absolutely, let's break free from the digital leash and reconnect with our real-world environment. One Sunday a month device-free could be the reset we all need. Who's in?"

Another user wrote, "Absolutely! Time is our most precious resource, yet often we surrender it to distractions."

The third user wrote, "Absolutely let's reclaim our time and rediscover the magic of the present moment!"

Earlier, Mr Kamath shared his views on parenthood. He mentioned that the traditional idea of having children to carry on a legacy doesn't resonate with him. He prioritises his current pursuits and doesn't feel the need to dedicate a significant portion of his life to raising a child.