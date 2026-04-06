Laid-Off Oracle Techie Returns Home, Drives Uber While Living Off Smart Savings Plan: "No Panic. No Stress"

Amid Oracle's mass layoffs, the story of a former employee from the Bengaluru office went viral for his calm and practical response to losing his job. Instead of following the typical route of searching for a new corporate role in a major tech hub, the individual immediately moved back to Bhubaneswar to live with his parents, avoiding the high cost of living in a metro city like Bengaluru. Leveraging his driving skills, he began working as an Uber driver at his own convenience to earn a steady income.

His story was shared by X user Nayak Satya, who claims to be a close friend of the laid-off techie. Satya explained that his friend managed the situation with calm and careful financial planning. Instead of facing immediate stress, the engineer had already built a strong safety net through disciplined savings.

He had invested in multiple fixed deposits, including postal schemes with two joint accounts worth Rs 15 lakh each, one with his parents and another with his wife, along with a smaller account for his child. These investments generate close to Rs 28,000 in monthly interest. In addition, fixed deposits across various Indian banks amounting to around Rs 30 lakh bring in another Rs 15,000 every month.

With a steady passive income of over Rs 40,000, he chose not to remain idle while considering his next step. Making practical use of an existing skill, he began driving for Uber in his hometown. The decision was not driven by financial pressure but by a desire to stay active and earn on his own terms, with complete flexibility over his schedule.

At the same time, he is working on plans to start a small business with the support of his family, treating the current phase as a transition rather than a setback. Satya called it "pure old school vibes," saying his friend avoided financial fads and stuck to steady saving habits.

"He is now living at his own home with his parents. He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience, earning good. He has no EMIs and no loans for any metro city flat. At the same time, he is calmly planning to start a small business with the help of his parents. He never followed influencers, never did SIPs, and avoided all the modern financial hype. Pure old-school vibes, steady process, and discipline," the post read.

See the post here:

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "That's a solid approach. Old-school planning really pays off, no stress, just smart moves and family support." Respect to your friend for handling it so calmly."

Another commented, "This is how calm thinking, planned, risk free investments, and a contended lifestyle can help in overcome the unexpected problems in life."

"Every individual should have a back up plan for emergency That's all matter in today's fast paced world," a third added.

