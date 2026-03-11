Honest Uber Driver Returns Passenger's Wallet Without Being Asked, Wins Hearts

An Uber driver is receiving widespread praise after going out of his way to return a wallet left behind by a passenger. The heartening story was highlighted by market investor Harsh Gupta Madhusudan on social media, who noted that such acts of integrity serve as a powerful reminder of the goodness that still exists in the world today

"Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver, without my calling (I didn't even realise I had misplaced it), after some time noticed it in the backseat," Madhusudan wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"[He] came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (I was on another call and I generally don't pick unsaved numbers)."

Madhusudan said he offered some money as a token of appreciation to the driver, who accepted it after some reluctance.

"I thanked him of course via a token appreciation amount which he took very reluctantly. There is so much goodness in this world which we don't recognise, thanks again to the young man."

Madhusudan said he hoped that Uber India would come across his post and acknowledge the driver for his efforts. "His name is Toguru. I hope @Uber_India can also somehow acknowledge this internally. We use X to complain - also wanted to use it to be grateful," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver without my calling (I didn't even realise I had misplaced it) after some time noticed it in the backseat, came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (excellent one by 3one4) after somehow tracking… — Harsh Gupta Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) March 10, 2026

'Needs To Be Amplified'

As the post gained traction, social media users applauded Toguru's honesty, adding that such stories were heartening, especially in the backdrop of constant negativity.

"Happened with us too in Mumbai. Wife forgot her phone in Uber cab. We got the driver's number from support and called him. The guy came where he dropped us and returned the phone," said one user, while another added: "Nice to see posts like this showing gratitude. We rarely pause to thank people, but we're always quick when it comes to criticism."

A third commented: "I had a similar experience once in Bangalore and the kind person vehemently refused to accept any token of gratitude."

A fourth said: "In midst of all the negativity, this needs to be amplified. Faced a similar situation, left phone in the auto, he came back, asked me not to worry and trust him."