Katy Perry Reacts After Video Of Her Struggling To Find Seat At King Charles Coronation Goes Viral

Singer Katy Perry amused fans during King Charles' coronation after she was captured struggling to find her seat in Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, Ms Perry was spotted looking confused as she wandered around the Abbey in search of her seat for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's crowning. According to The Independent, the singer was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. She arrived for the ceremony in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit, which she paired with an oversized fascinator and matching opera-length sleeves.

During the event, Ms Perry appeared briefly unable to locate her seat. She was seen looking around in apparent confusion and at one point she was even seen pointing towards an empty seat and asking a question. Her huge hat also appeared to contribute to her problem, as it seemed to hinder her ability to see.

Watch the video below:

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Now, this moment from the coronation has gone viral on social media and turned into a meme. "Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me," one person tweeted, while another said, "Katy Perry trying to find her seat at the King's coronation is me trying to navigate through life at the moment."

"Katy Perry not finding her seat I can relate," someone else admitted, while another joked, "Me trying to find my mom at a full supermarket."

Later, Ms Perry was ultimately able to find her seat, a fact she confirmed on Twitter. While addressing the viral reaction to her initial confusion, the 'Roar' singer said, "Don't worry guys I found my seat".

don't worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Ms Perry, who has taken a temporary leave of absence from "American Idol" for attending the coronation, will be performing at the coronation concert Sunday night.