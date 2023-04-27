Kim Kardashian Lookalike Christina Ashten Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Hours After Plastic Surgery

The 34-year-old model was based in California

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian lookalike died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure, New York Post reported. She was 34. The news of her death was shared by her family on April 26 through Instagram and a GoFundMe Page, that was created to raise funds for her funeral, next week.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,'' her family said.

The family added that the model suffered from cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.'' ''Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,'' the family claimed.

''It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” Ms Ashten's family wrote.

Cardiac arrest occurs when there is an abrupt loss of heart function, caused by a problem with the heart's electrical system, as per the Mayo Clinic.

The 34-year-old model, based in California, enjoyed a fan following of over 6,26,000 on Instagram. Her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The OnlyFans model's family called Ms. Gourkani a "kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level" who searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special.

Meanwhile, her family described her as ''a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. ''Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind,'' the family added.

The news of her sudden demise comes days after 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. Notably, he underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin.