Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek' And 'Captain Marvel' Actor Dies At 49

Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery and as Carol Danvers' father in Captain Marvel has died aged 49 after a five-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

His family shared a statement on X and Instagram, "He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was known as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular, Leaf's supporter, world traveller, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan's partner, and more than anything else, a proud father."

"For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment," the statement continued. "He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community."

See the post here:

In a statement on the official Star Trek website, the franchise also mourned the death of the actor who played multiple roles in Star Trek: Discovery including Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio.

"The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world," it added.

ALS is a fatal motor neuron disease. It is characterized by progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Mr Mitchell, born November 24, 1974, in Toronto, rose to fame for his portrayal of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on "Star Trek: Discovery," and for playing Joseph Danvers in "Captain Marvel."

Mr Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt and their two children, and has requested any gifts be directed towards ALS research or in support of his children, the Instagram statement said.