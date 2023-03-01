Justin Bieber Cancels Justice World Tour As He Recovers From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

In June 2022, the pop singer announced that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

In a piece of bad news for 'Beliebers', pop singer Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice European tour after several postponements, LA Times reported. The exact reason for the cancellation is yet to be announced, though Mr Bieber had previously cancelled his Asia tour in November last year due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A post on the tour's official Twitter page confirmed the rest of the dates on the tour - including several in the US, Australia and Europe - would be cancelled.

"We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the email from ticket provider AXS read. It continued: "Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when purchasing. Please note that this process can take up to 10 working days to complete."

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

In June 2022, the pop singer announced that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition which caused complete paralysis to the right side of his face. In videos he posted to social media, the 29-year-old could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.

In September 2022, he announced that he would take a break from touring, citing health issues as the reason.

''After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,'' he said.

According to the National Library of Medicine of the United States government, the Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological condition caused by the varicella-zoster virus that affects the nerves involved in facial movements. Possible symptoms include blisters in the ears and on the roof of the mouth, as well as facial weakness.

Justin Bieber is best known for hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry, Let Me Love You' and 'I Don't Care', among many others. In a career spanning a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.