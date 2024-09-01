Jonty Rhodes Slams Air India Over Delayed Flight And Broken Seat, Airline Responds

Many expressed sympathy, hoping for a better experience for him on his upcoming flights.

Cricket legend Jonty Rhodes recently took to social media to vent his frustrations with Air India after a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In a post on X, Mr Rhodes detailed his subpar experience with the airline, citing a lengthy delay of over an hour and a half at Mumbai airport. To make matters worse, he discovered his assigned seat was broken upon boarding. Mr Rhodes claimed he was forced to sign a waiver to address the issue, leaving him dissatisfied with the airline's service.

The legendary fielder further expressed his apprehension about the travel schedule ahead, saying he's "not looking forward to the next 36 hours". The gruelling stretch includes a return flight from Delhi to Mumbai, followed by another long-haul flight from Mumbai to Cape Town.

''My flying bad luck continues – not only is my Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi over 1.5 hours delayed, but now I just signed a waiver as I board stating I accept that my seat is broken. Why me?

Not looking forward to the next 36hrs with a return to Mumbai from Delhi and straight onto my

@flyethiopian return flight to Cape Town'', Mr Rhodes tweeted.

See the tweet here:

My flying bad luck continues - not only is my @airindia flight from Mumbai to Delhi over 1.5hrs delayed, but now I just signed a waiver as I board stating I accept that my seat is broken 😠 #whyme 😂 Not looking forward to the next 36hrs with a return to Mumbai from Delhi and… — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) August 30, 2024

Air India responded to his tweet with an apology and assured him that they would investigate the issue thoroughly.

''Dear Sir, we regret to hear about your experience. Rest assured, we will thoroughly investigate your concern and ensure your feedback is shared internally,'' read the comment shared by Air India.

Mr Rhodes' post about his frustrating experience with Air India sparked widespread disappointment among his fans and followers. Many expressed sympathy, hoping for a better experience for him on his upcoming flights.

One user wrote, ''You are having a tough time Jonty.'' Another joked, “Haha, seems like the universe is testing your legendary fielding skills… this time with a broken seat.''

A third said, ''You are so right. Recently on a business class flight from NY to Delhi the seats were broken !Air India might as well improve their flying experience starting with better passanger comfort.''