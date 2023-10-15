Joe Jonas Files For Dismissal Of Divorce Case With Sophie Turner

They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating.

American singer Joe Jonas has moved to dismiss his divorce case against actor Sophie Turner after four days of productive mediation, as per a report in Page Six. According to court records, the singer and 'The Game Of Thrones' actress reached a temporary arrangement over child custody and on October 11, he moved to drop his Miami divorce case. Both sides have come to "many agreements" and are seeking to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues."

The former couple agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters who are aged one and three. Following a court order, Ms Turner and Mr Jonas would alternately have custody of their daughters, who are aged one and three, for intervals ranging from one and a half to three weeks through January 7, USA Today reported.

The two children will be under Ms Turner's custody from October 9 to October 21. After that, they will be under Mr Jonas' custody from October 21 to November 2. The children will spend Thanksgiving with Mr Jonas while Ms Turner will spend Christmas and New Year's with them. During their designated period, each parent is permitted to temporarily travel with their children to any state in the United States or the United Kingdom, the outlet said.

The agreement also states that both parents have to submit a "status report letter" before December 23, "outlining the status of mediation between the two at that point".

This came after Ms Turner filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for the return of their daughters to the UK. She accused Mr Jonas of refusing to hand over their daughters' passports to let the girls return to their "forever home". The complaint called for the "immediate return" of their children who had been "wrongfully retained" in New York City from "their habitual residence" in the UK. The court documents stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in the country.

Mr Jonas and Ms Turner are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Earlier this month, Mr Jonas filed for divorce from Ms Turner and stated that the relationship was "irretrievably broken".