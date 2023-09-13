Japanese Man Who Transformed Into A Dog Says He Wants To Star In Movies, Find Love

Toco revealed that he had wanted to live as an animal for a long time

A Japanese man who transformed himself into a dog recently talked about his transition and the secrets behind his unconventional life in an interview with the New York Post. the man-dog revealed that the reason he chose a collie dog breed specifically is because he likes raising them.

He added, ''Secondly, because if it wasn't a naturally large size breed, it wouldn't look unnaturally disproportionate when worn by someone as a costume.''

After going viral and being known around the world as a ''human collie'', he also talked of his desire to become a movie star. ''I think it would be great if I were able to use my skills and get the opportunity to appear as a dog in a movie,'' he said.

Toco revealed that he had wanted to live as an animal for a long time, but did not have the courage.

''Approximately two and a half years ago … I actually spoke to several companies about wanting to make a realistic dog costume like this,'' he said. His garment took six months to be made by someone who was willing to take on the project and was completed in 2022. Recently, he posted a video of himself walking and stepping out in public in his costume for the very first time. The entire costume is estimated to have cost more than ₹ 12 lakhs (2 million Yen).

Further, he also expressed his wish to find love and meet a woman who also likes to dress up in a dog costume. ''I think it would be great if something like this existed. I would like to meet them,'' he said.

Though he admitted that it's physically exhausting to walk on all fours, he said that it's worth it for the sense of fulfillment he feels.

''Rather than being tough or physically uncomfortable, the feelings of excitement and fun I receive from this experience are stronger,'' he said.

On his decision to become a collie, Toco had previously said, "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog."