Japan Man Earns Rs 2 Crore A Year But Still Works As A Janitor. Here's Why

Koichi Matsubara, a 56-year-old man living in Tokyo, has surprised many by choosing to work as a janitor, despite earning over 30 million yen (Rs 1.83 Crore) annually through rental income and investments, according to South China Morning Post.

According to The Gold Online, Matsubara works part-time as a janitor in a residential building, where he cleans common areas and performs basic maintenance tasks. He works four-hour shifts, three days a week, earning about 100,000 yen (Rs 60354) per month far below Tokyo's average monthly salary of 350,000 yen (Rs 211240), as per SCMP.

Matsubara, who grew up in a single-parent household, says his simple lifestyle is a personal choice. He prefers to stay active and healthy through physical work and finds satisfaction in keeping the building clean. He also avoids unnecessary luxury, saying that living modestly makes him feel "really good."

Despite being one of the wealthiest people in the building, Matsubara keeps a low profile and avoids showing off his wealth. His story has earned him the nickname "invisible millionaire" in local media.

"I have always hoped to live off my own assets," he told SCMP.

After secondary school, Matsubara worked at a factory with a monthly salary of 180,000 yen (US$1,220).

He tightly controlled his expenses and saved around three million yen (US$20,000) over a few years, which he used to buy his first studio flat.

"The housing market had bottomed out at that time. I took steps to avoid vacancy and paid off the mortgage early, gradually increasing my properties," he said.

Today, he owns seven rental flats in Tokyo and its suburbs and has investments in stocks and funds. Despite his considerable wealth, Matsubara lives a frugal, simple life.