Italy Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Robbed And Tied Up In His Own House

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia.

Italian football player Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner have been attacked and robbed in their apartment in Paris.

According to police sources, the couple was targeted by many individuals and tied up at their flat in the capital's eighth district.

This incident happened days before the goalkeeper was set to leave for pre-season friendlies.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper was "lightly injured", said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches, and other luxury goods worth an estimated 500,000 euros ($550,000), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website, which first reported the break-in.

Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.

Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico, and Mauro Icardi.

Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.

"PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible," said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.

(With inputs from agencies)