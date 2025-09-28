"It Seems Impossible": Indian Techie Abandons Google Job Dream After 8 Rejections, Divides Internet

Landing a job at Google is a dream for many aspiring professionals worldwide, symbolising career success and offering unparalleled perks, growth opportunities, and industry prestige. However, rejections from the tech giant often go unshared. Recently, an Indian techie took to Reddit to share his frustration after multiple failed attempts to secure a Product Manager role at Google India, sparking a relatable discussion about the intense competition in tech hiring.

In the post, the techie detailed his repeated rejections for a Google Product Manager role despite a strong profile and months of effort. Despite his impressive profile - a Tier 1 MBA, Tier 2 engineering degree, and 100,000 YouTube subscribers - the Redditor's efforts to land a Google Product Manager role were unsuccessful. He had applied to at least eight relevant positions over 3-4 months, tailoring his CV and cover letter for each application. Going above and beyond, he even created detailed mock-ups and strategy documents for each role and sent them directly to hiring managers, but still faced rejection.

"Over the past 3 to 4 months, I have tried everything possible to get into Google (India) but nothing seems to work. I am a product manager working in FinTech with 4.5 years of experience. Tier 1 MBA, tier 2 Engineering. I'm also a content creator with 100k YT subs. I only apply to the relevant PM openings. Must have applied to at least 8 jobs at Google," he wrote in the post.

"My CV is ATS optimised, and I attach a customised cover letter. I also made mockups and strategy documents relevant to those roles and sent them to the hiring managers, showing my initiative, passion, and skills. Must have sent 40 emails, LinkedIn and WhatsApp messages. Either get no reverts or rejections. A couple of friends at Google also referred me. But even that didn't help. What else needs to be done to get into Google? What am I doing wrong? Or is the competition that bad?" the techie wrote.

See the post here:

Reddit users responded with mixed reactions, offering sympathy while also sharing harsh realities about the tech job market. One user suggested that the Redditor's YouTube presence might be a hindrance, referencing the reputation issues some YouTubers have caused by filming superficial "a day in the life" videos at Google.

Another commented, "Need at least 5 years of experience to be considered. It's literally mentioned in all of their openings."

A third said, " I recently referred a friend who did an MBA in a tier 1 college and was working in Big 4. His CV got rejected in 1 hour. Sometimes luck matters more than you think."

