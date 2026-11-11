Insurance Ombudsman Day 2026: How To File An Insurance Complaint Online For Free In India

Insurance Ombudsman Day is observed on November 11 to raise awareness about the rights of insurance policyholders and the mechanism available to resolve disputes with insurance companies. The day also highlights the role of the Insurance Ombudsman in providing an impartial and cost-free platform for policyholders who are unable to resolve their grievances directly with insurers.

The Insurance Ombudsman was established in India on November 11, 1998. It provides an alternative grievance redressal mechanism for customers facing problems with life, general and health insurance policies.

Policyholders can now register their complaints online through the official website of the Council for Insurance Ombudsmen (CIO). The online facility allows eligible complainants to submit their grievances and supporting documents without having to visit an office.

Where to file an insurance complaint online

Policyholders can register their complaints through the official portal.

The Council for Insurance Ombudsmen also provides options to submit complaints through email, post or by visiting the relevant Insurance Ombudsman office. There is no fee for filing a complaint or seeking redressal through the Insurance Ombudsman.

Who can approach the Insurance Ombudsman?

Policyholders who have a grievance against an insurance company, its agents, intermediaries or an insurance broker should first approach the concerned insurer or broker through its grievance redressal system.

If the complaint is rejected, the policyholder is dissatisfied with the response, or the insurer or broker fails to respond within one month, the matter can be escalated to the Insurance Ombudsman.

Under the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017, complaints can be filed by the policyholder or their legal heirs, nominees or assignees.

The mechanism covers eligible personal insurance policies, group insurance policies and policies issued to sole proprietorships and micro enterprises.

What are the conditions for filing a complaint?

Before approaching the Insurance Ombudsman, policyholders should check the following conditions:

The complaint must relate to an eligible insurance policy issued in India.

The complainant must first have approached the insurance company or insurance broker concerned.

The insurer or broker must have rejected the complaint, provided an unsatisfactory response or failed to respond within one month.

The complaint must generally be filed within one year of receiving the rejection or unsatisfactory decision. If no response is received, the one year is calculated from the expiry of one month after the written representation was sent.

The same dispute must not be pending before or already decided by a court, consumer forum or arbitrator.

The Ombudsman can consider matters such as delays in claim settlement, partial or complete rejection of insurance claims, premium-related disputes, misrepresentation of policy terms and problems with policy servicing.

An important financial limit also applies. According to the CIO's published procedure, the value of the claim, including expenses, must not exceed Rs 50 lakh.

India has 18 Insurance Ombudsman centres

The Council for Insurance Ombudsmen currently lists 18 offices across the country. These are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Patna, Pune and Thane.

The offices operate under the Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, established under the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017.

Policyholders can find the contact details, email addresses and jurisdiction of their respective offices on the official website.



What documents are required?

Applicants should keep the following documents ready while filing a complaint:

A copy of the insurance policy.

The insurer's claim rejection, denial or partial settlement letter, where applicable.

A copy of the complaint or representation submitted to the insurer or broker.

Copies of correspondence exchanged with the insurer, broker or third-party administrator.

Relevant supporting documents and proof of identity.

These documents can be uploaded through the online complaint registration facility.



Beware of insurance-related fraud

The Council for Insurance Ombudsmen has also warned the public against fraudsters impersonating officials of the Insurance Ombudsman, Bima Lokpal or CIO.

The organisation does not sell insurance policies, announce bonuses on insurance policies or make payments to policyholders. It also does not charge any fee for grievance redressal.

People should avoid sharing personal or banking details, scanning suspicious QR codes or transferring money to individuals claiming to offer assistance with insurance complaints.

Policyholders should use the official CIO website for information and complaint registration. cioins.co.in

Why Insurance Ombudsman Day matters

Insurance Ombudsman Day serves as an important reminder that policyholders have access to an independent grievance redressal mechanism when their insurance-related concerns are not resolved by the insurer.

As insurance coverage becomes an important part of household financial planning, awareness of complaint procedures and consumer rights is essential.

On November 11, the focus is on making policyholders aware that they do not have to accept an unsatisfactory insurance claim decision without seeking redressal through the prescribed channels.