Instagram Adds Message Editing, Fix Mistakes Within 15 Minutes

Instagram users have positive news for them, as the social media platform has now introduced the ability to edit your sent messages within a 15-minute timeframe. This feature, already present on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, is a significant improvement for those who have ever sent a message with an embarrassing mistake. Whether it's a typo, a factual error, or a change of heart, you now have the ability to rectify it without the awkwardness of unsending.

However, there's a small catch: your edits won't go unnoticed. Edited messages will be subtly marked with an "edited" label, ensuring that recipients are aware of the modification.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you edit your messages on Instagram:

Edit a message

Open the Instagram app.

Navigate to your conversation and locate a message you've recently sent.

Press and hold the message.

Select "Edit" from the options that appear. Please be aware that this option may no longer be available if it's past the time limit.

Revise the text of your message.

Once you're satisfied with the changes, tap "Send" to update your message in the chat.

After editing a message, you'll see "Edited" displayed above your modified message in the chat.

Keep in mind

Others may have already read a message in the chat or from a notification before it's been edited. Unread notifications are replaced with your edited message.

If your edited message is reported, the edit history will be included in the report.

You cannot edit messages that include mentions or commands, but you can unsend them.

Each message you send can be edited up to five times.