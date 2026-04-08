Inside Meta's Multi-Crore Salary Packages: AI Engineers Among Top Earners In 2025

A new report has shed light on how much Meta pays its employees, and the figures underline the company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI) and high-end engineering talent. According to an analysis by Business Insider, based on more than 5,800 H-1B and other work visa filings from 2025, Meta is offering some of the highest base salaries in the tech industry. The data, which includes roles across its ecosystem such as WhatsApp, provides a rare, detailed look at compensation across functions.

The salary data highlights how artificial intelligence and machine learning roles dominate the top end of pay at Meta, with AI research scientists earning between $163,800 (Rs 1.5 crore) and $328,000 (Rs 3 crore), while machine learning engineers can make up to around $250,000 (Rs 2.3 crore) and even higher in specialised or systems-focused roles.

Software engineers working in machine learning and related domains also command strong salaries, often ranging from roughly $144,000 (Rs 1.3 crore) to nearly $300,000 (Rs 2.7 crore), with leadership positions in ML engineering crossing $250,000. Product roles tied to AI, such as machine learning product managers, can earn upwards of $250,000, reflecting the strategic importance of these functions.

Research-focused roles are similarly well compensated, with research engineers earning anywhere between $124,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) and $400,000 (Rs 3.7 crore), making them among the highest-paid individual contributors. Research scientists and applied scientists typically fall in the $135,000 to $300,000 range, while research leadership roles exceed $250,000. Even user experience (UX) research positions, often overlooked in compensation discussions, can reach over $290,000 at senior levels.

Core engineering roles continue to offer some of the widest salary bands. Software engineers can earn between $124,000 and $450,000, with senior staff and infrastructure leadership roles crossing $300,000. Specialised hardware and production engineering roles also command high pay, particularly at managerial and director levels.

Data roles remain central to Meta's ecosystem, with data scientists earning up to nearly $296,000 and managers and directors exceeding $300,000. Similarly, product and program management roles are highly lucrative, with product managers earning up to $348,000 and design leadership roles approaching $340,000.

At the top of the hierarchy, leadership positions command the highest compensation. Directors typically earn between $300,000 and $350,000, while vice presidents, especially in AI, can earn as much as $650,000 in base salary, underscoring Meta's aggressive investment in top-tier talent.

Here are the salary packages of some of the most important roles:

AI Research Scientist: $163,800 to $328,000

Research Engineer: $124,000 to $400,000

Machine Learning Engineer: $165,000 to $250,602

Data Engineer: $125,068 to $270,000

Business API Product Marketing Manager: $269,719

Software Engineer: $124,000 to $450,000

Data Scientist: $122,760 to $295,703

Product Design Manager: $234,706 to $279,594

Director: $359,940