IndiGo CEO Finds "Peace In Chaos" After Taking Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has penned a beautiful note after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, over the weekend. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Elbers shared photographs from the grand event and said that no word, sentence or picture could adequately describe the energy of the place. The Dutch executive said he took a dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati - at 5 am and found a moment of peace amid the chaos. He also described the Maha Kumbh 2025 as an event of staggering scale, drawing an estimated 450 million visitors in just 45 days.

"Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Once in 144 years...the largest gathering of mankind on planet Earth ! 45 Crores...450 million visitors in only 45 days. The sheer scale is impossible to grasp... similar to Europe's population and more than USA," Mr Elbers wrote. "This weekend, on Republic Day, I was at the Maha Kumbh Mela, celebrating the confluence of India's culture, spirituality and heritage. No word, sentence or picture can properly describe this place or the energy," he added.

In the following lines, Mr Elbers wrote about his experience of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. "I took the holy early morning dip at 5am in the sacred confluence of rivers, the holy Sangam with about a million at the same time, surrounded by chants, prayers, devotion and the unity of humanity. Found an inexplicable moment of peace in the chaos," he wrote.

"Humbled and grateful to be a part of something so divine, once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will cherish forever," the IndiGo CEO added. He also thanked the IndiGo team at Prayagraj Airport for handling the overwhelming rush during the event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will run from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. More than 10 crore devotees have already taken a dip at Sangam in the first 10 days of the Kumbh Mela. This number is expected to cross 40 crore by the end of the 45-day festival.

The first Amrit Snan was held on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The next key bathing dates include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). This cleansing bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide one toward spiritual liberation.