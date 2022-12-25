India's Cuisine Ranked Fifth In The List Of Best Cuisines Of The World

India received 4.54 points in the rankings.

India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022, according to Taste Atlas. The ranking is based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes, and beverages. Italy's food came in first place followed by Greece and Spain.

India received 4.54 points and the best rated foods of the country include "garam masala, malai, ghee, butter garlic naan, keema", the rating said. It has a total of 460 items in the list. Furthermore, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others, according to the list.

Which one is your favorite?

Full top 95 list: https://t.co/194Xj0ZMZ4pic.twitter.com/v4uYHnGzGD — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 22, 2022

Japan, the United States of America, Turkiye, France and Peru were also among the top 10 countries with best cuisines. Chinese cuisine, which is the world's most popular, however, ranked 11th on the list.

This tweet with the list has grabbed many eyeballs on the internet. It has amassed over 36 million views with over 15,000 comments. Many people felt that the list didn't justify its rankings. Some said that the cuisine of their country is better than any other cuisine,

One user wrote, "This is a list you'd come up with if you'd never eaten food."

"Hi, I think there's been an error. England is on this list for some reason," said another person.

"Absolute nonsense," said another person.

A well-travelled user wrote, "I've traveled to 40/50 of these countries and I can tell you this is the most inaccurate list @TasteAtlas. You left off so many foodie countries like Morocco, Ethiopia, Myanmar, and many more. Including Lithuania and not Latvia or Estonia is just funny."

"Lebanon, Pakistan, Thailand, Jamaica should be in the top 10. How is England on the list? German food? What, kartoffelpuffer & bratkartoffeln?? How are people liking Bangladesh over Pakistan?! Too much stress in one tweet," remarked another person.

"What is American cuisine? Oreo?" asked another user.