Zomato Asks Customers To Stop Giving This Cooking Instruction

This hilarious post invited a lot of reactions from internet users.

Most of us like our food cooked in a certain way- some of us like it extra spicy, others want it customised to their taste buds. Understanding the users' needs, many food aggregators have started a 'cooking instructions' section before the order is finally placed. This not only helps the customer to get their preferred taste but also avoids negative feedback to the restaurant. Although most people would write about being allergic to certain food items or not liking a particular vegetable, Zomato has now revealed the most common cooking instruction.

In a tweet, the food delivery platform said that the most common instruction was, "bhaiya accha banana (Brother, prepare the food well)". "Guys please stop writing "bhaiya accha banana" as cooking instructions," they wrote on the microblogging website along with a face palm emoji.

guys please stop writing “bhaiya accha banana” as cooking instructions 🤦‍♂️ — zomato (@zomato) December 22, 2022

This hilarious post invited a lot of reactions from internet users and has amassed more than three lakh views and six thousand likes.

An agitated user wrote, "What should then they write? Is it not against freedom of expression? Our fundamental right?"

"Reminds me of people in Engineering who used to write on answer sheets the marks required to pass due to less than 15 marks in internals. Same levels of uselessness," said another user.

"Please stop asking cooking instructions. Humko woh food item banaane aata toh @zomato pe thodi order karte bhai, (If we knew how to make the dish, why would we order on Zomato)" wrote a third user.

Also Read: Zomato's "Smoked Chicken" Meme On Delhi Pollution Divides Internet

A fourth person said, "I can totally imagine my mom doing this if she knew how to order on zomato."

"Zomato please stop taking extra money in the name of delivery & tax charges," commented another user.

Featured Video Of The Day Messi Airlifted After Fans Swarm Team Bus During Victory Rally