Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Arvind Jain Says AI Will "Never Replace Humans"

Massive job cuts at Meta again sparked concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) taking all the jobs. While many tech leaders warn of AI-driven job cuts, Arvind Jain, the IIT Delhi graduate who co-founded $7.2 billion enterprise AI firm Glean, has said otherwise. Speaking at Fortune's Workplace Innovation Summit, Jain said he doesn't expect AI to eliminate any roles. "I don't think AI, or actually, for me, hopefully forever, too, AI never replaces any human, and it just actually augments us, enables us, allows us to do higher quality work," Jain said as quoted by Fortune.

"There are many who will talk about [whether] you can replace this role with AI, or that role with AI. But practically, we work with the largest enterprises in the world, and we're not seeing any role getting eliminated, not today."

At a time when layoffs linked to automation grab headlines, and as peers like Anthropic's Dario Amodei predict AI could wipe out up to half of white-collar jobs, Jain's comments have grabbed eyeballs. Not just Amodei, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Ford's Jim Farley have also flagged potential job losses from AI efficiency gains.

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But Jain, who built Glean to help employees with internal company data, says his work with large enterprises isn't showing that effect yet.

The Indian-American entrepreneur argues that AI should function as a co-pilot, not a replacement. It must take over repetitive tasks and free people to focus on judgment, creativity and problem-solving.

"When we started the company seven years back, AI was actually not as powerful as it is today," Jain said. "So we never really thought about this as anything more than a tool, an assistant that can actually help us maybe go a little bit faster in work that we do."

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He agreed that it has gotten better, but not enough to replace human jobs. "...so now it can actually not just find information for you, not just answer questions, but can actually do a lot of your work on your behalf," he said.

"But it's still not at a place where it replaces you... And actually, my view, or my opinion, is that it's going to be like that for [the] foreseeable future."