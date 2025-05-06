"AI Is Coming For Your Job And Mine": Fiverr CEO's Blunt Warning To His Employees

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Micha Kaufman warns employees about AI's impact on the job market. He emphasizes the need for upskilling and adaptability amid AI advancements. He advises mastering AI tools and integrating them into workflows.

Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr, issued a stark warning to his employees about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market, emphasising the urgent need for upskilling and adaptability to remain relevant in an AI-driven future. In a detailed internal memo, which was later shared publicly on social media, Mr Kaufman underscored the rapid advancements in AI technology and its potential to reshape industries, including the gig economy that Fiverr operates within.

Mr Kaufman urged employees to proactively future-proof their careers by acquiring new skills and embracing continuous learning to stay competitive. He highlighted that AI could automate certain tasks traditionally performed by freelancers and employees alike, but also create new opportunities for those who adapt.

"So here is the unpleasant truth: Al is coming for your jobs. Heck, it's coming for my job too. This is a wake-up call. It does not matter if you are a programmer, designer, product manager, data scientist, lawyer, customer support rep, salesperson, or a finance person - Al is coming for you. You must understand that what was once considered 'easy tasks' will no longer exist; what was considered hard tasks' will be the new easy, and what was considered 'impossible tasks' will be the new hard. If you do not become an exceptional talent at what you do, a master, you will face the need for a career change in a matter of months," he wrote.

Before it gets out somewhere else, this is an email I sent yesterday morning to my team. It applies equally to the freelance community pic.twitter.com/eLnFlJE9CZ — Micha Kaufman (@michakaufman) April 8, 2025



The CEO advised employees to study and master the latest AI solutions in their field, and suggested becoming proficient in using large language models and generative AI, warning that failure to do so would diminish their value. He emphasised the need for employees to work more efficiently and at a faster pace, recommending they develop expertise in prompt engineering and fully integrate large language models (LLMS) and generative AI into their workflows.

Mr Kaufman warned that traditional tools like Google are becoming obsolete, and those who fail to adopt AI as a core competency risk diminishing their professional value rapidly.

In closing, Kaufman noted that while employees could choose to disregard his advice, doing so might jeopardise their career prospects. He invited those interested in exploring the company's AI-driven future to meet with him, expressing his eagerness to collaborate and discuss further.

"This message is food for thought. Those of you who wish to sit with me and discuss our future can do so. I look forward to seeing you," he added.



