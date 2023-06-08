Watch: Cricket Australia Shares Result Predicted By Artificial Intelligence For WTC Final

Australia dominated day one of the Test match.

The World Test Championship final between Australia and India at the Oval started on Wednesday, with Australia dominating the first day of the ongoing match.

On Day 1 of this Test match, Travis Head remained unbeaten on 146, while Steve Smith was not out on 95. The Pat Cummins-led side scored 327 runs for the loss of three wickets in the 85 overs.

At a time when this ongoing match has taken centre stage in world cricket, Cricket Australia shared a video showing AI predicting the result of the WTC final.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-predicted test result was read out by the Australian cricket player, and the outcome of the title match was odd.

"We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC 23 final, and the results were, ahhh, interesting...," said the YouTube video made by Cricket Australia.



Watch the video here:





Reading the result, skipper Pat Cummins said, "Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest."

Josh Hazlewood continued, "Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, the unlikely opening pair, took guard. Hazlewood displayed some unexpected finesse, and struck some elegant boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm after being taken aback by the unconventional approach of Australia."

Cummins added further, "Pat Cummins came at number three, leading from the front. His fearless intent brought belief into the Aussies camp and brought them close to a win with each stroke. With two runs needed in one ball, he sent the ball into the night skies, launching a nervy full toss delivered by the Indian bowler."

"Australia triumphed despite all odds, with their unconventional approach proving to be a masterstroke," said Hazlewood.

"The Oval erupted," concluded Lyon.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.



