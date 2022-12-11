Incomplete Flyover Leads To Death Of A Couple In Chattisgarh's Durg

The accident took place in Kumhari town of Durg district on Friday night (Representational Image)

A couple were killed while their 12-year-old daughter got seriously injured after the car they were travelling plunged from an unfinished flyover on the Durg-Raipur road in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The car fell into a pit of about 30 feet. Aajuram Dewangan (46), who was riding the two-wheeler, and his wife Nirmala (42) died on the spot, while their daughter Annu (12) sustained serious injuries, the police said. The girl was taken to a hospital in Kumhari from where she was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

The official said that the missing warning signs and barricades led to the death of the couple. The incident took place at the under-construction overbridge on National Highway 53.

The accident took place in Kumhari town of Durg district on Friday night when the victims were heading home to Raipur after attending a wedding in Janjgiri village (Durg), said City Superintendent of Police (Chhawani area) Prabhat Kumar, reported PTI.

"One lane of the flyover had been completed earlier and opened for vehicular movement, while the construction of the other lane was underway. As no diversion signage or barrier was placed, the motorcyclist rode on the under-construction lane and fell from a height of around 30 feet," the official said.

Later when the police were putting a barrier on the lane after the accident, a speeding car entered the same lane and fell from the dead end of the bridge, Mr Kumar said.

However, the car's driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped unhurt because of the airbags, he said.

The police have registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.