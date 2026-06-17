"I Made Rs 76 Lakh From One Reel": Orry Opens Up About His Income, Explains How He Makes Money

If you have scrolled Instagram in India over the last few years, you must have definitely noticed Orry. Orhan Awatramani has turned "being Orry" into a career - showing up at every celeb party, holidaying with stars, and flooding your feed. Yet he has no 9-to-5 job, no LinkedIn title, nothing ''conventional'' on paper. That's why people want to know what he actually does for work and where his money comes from.

Orry recently appeared on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac and opened up about how he has turned his personal brand and online popularity into a highly profitable business. His revelations, particularly about his earnings, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the interview.

'I Made Rs 76 Lakh From One Deal'

Speaking about his income, Orry revealed that a large portion of his earnings comes from brand collaborations and paid appearances. "Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel," he said, leaving many viewers stunned by the amount brands are willing to pay for influencer marketing.

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The comment quickly went viral online, with social media users debating the economics of internet fame. While some were shocked by the figure, others praised Orry for successfully building a business around his popularity.

'You Can Buy Me for Lunch, Dinner or a Wedding'

Orry explained that his business extends far beyond social media endorsements. According to him, clients can hire him to attend private events for fees ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. These appearances can include lunches, dinners, birthday parties, weddings, and other social gatherings.

Describing the service in his trademark humorous style, he said, "For Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy."

Beyond simply showing up, Orry said he interacts with guests, poses for photographs, chats with attendees, and performs his now-famous signature pose that has become synonymous with his online persona.

The Power of Personal Branding

The influencer suggested that today's creator economy has changed the way fame is monetised. In an age where attention itself has become valuable, personalities can be marketed almost like a service. Rather than selling a traditional product, Orry's business revolves around offering access to his celebrity status, social media reach, and public persona.

The conversation also touched on Orry's signature pose, which has become instantly recognisable across social media. Speaking about its popularity, he joked, "Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I've reached that status."

Despite earning substantial sums through brand deals and appearances, Orry revealed that he takes a surprisingly traditional approach to handling his finances. When asked who manages his money, he replied simply: "My mom and my dad!" Asked whether he expects to take over his finances in the future, he responded with a laugh: "I'm never gonna grow out of that."

His comments sparked fresh conversations online about influencer culture and the growing market for celebrity appearances.