'Hung Onto Those Words': Meghan Markle On Emotional Conversation With 2-Year-Old Daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a brief tour of Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that the Duke of Sussex started a decade ago for troops injured in action. The couple went to a school in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria on May 10 where the Duchess of Sussex recalled an emotional conversation she had with her two-year-old daughter, as per People Magazine.

"Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she (goes), 'Mama, I see me in you,'" the 42-year-old recalled to a class full of children.

She continued, "Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you." Ms Markle then added, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."

The former 'Suits' actor mentioned that their five-year-old son Prince Archie liked to construct and that Lili's "favourite class" was "singing and dancing," probably due to "all the jumping around." Prince Harry also discussed the need to normalise mental health issues among the schoolchildren. The couple also played fun classroom games with the kids.

During their first trip to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the school as one of their first stops. They were invited to Nigeria by the country's highest-ranking military official, the Chief of Defence Staff.

Meanwhile, at a reception for military families in Abuja, Prince Harry spoke in Nigeria of the tragic loss of the "brave souls" in the country's military who had lost their lives in conflicts and said he felt "goosebumps" after seeing plans for a new centre to rehabilitate injured troops.

He said he had on Friday met 50 wounded soldiers during a trip to northern Kaduna and could see that the injuries were defining their lives, but there were some who had smiles on their faces. Nigerian forces are fighting jihadists in the northeast of the country and armed kidnapping gangs in the northwest.

"What this proved to me, what this reminds me of, is the power of seeing what is possible post injury," said the 39-year-old, adding that "seeing the plans for the new Invictus Centre gives me goosebumps."