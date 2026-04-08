How A Microsoft Techie Spent Rs 1.36 Lakh In A Month: "Rs 70,000 On SIPs And Funds"

A Microsoft India employee based in Hyderabad went viral for sharing a detailed breakdown of her Rs 1.36 lakh monthly expenses for March 2026. In a recent reel, Saniya Ahuja opened up about her monthly budget and financial habits, offering a transparent look at how she manages her money. She began with a disclaimer, noting that she had overspent during the month and wanted to break down exactly where her money went.

A significant portion of her income, more than half, was directed toward investments. Saniya revealed that she allocated Rs 70,000 to mutual fund SIPs and other funds, making it the largest component of her spending.

However, she admitted that non-essential expenses pushed her budget higher than planned. Shopping turned out to be her biggest discretionary expense, with a bill of Rs 16,749. Travel also added to her costs, with Rs 10,913 spent on transportation, which she attributed to rising airfare prices. Dining expenses, both eating in and out, came to around Rs 10,000. In addition, she spent over Rs 3,500 on health-related expenses and Rs 2,755 on food, while subscriptions accounted for another Rs 1,200. Altogether, her total monthly expenditure stood at Rs 136,857.

"You should know where your money is going. March Edition," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Saniya concluded by emphasising the importance of tracking expenses. She noted that regularly logging her spending helps her understand where her money is going and identify areas to cut back. Acknowledging that she overspent this month, she added that she already plans to balance it out in the next.

"It helps me track what went where and what I can cut down for the next month. Like, I know I overspent this month so I already have it in my mind to balance it out," she said.

When one of the comments asked her if she used any app to log her expenses, Saniya revealed she uses a tool called 'Money Manager.'

Her video quickly gained traction online, with many users reacting to her spending breakdown and financial discipline. One user said, "Good to hear your investing as much as your spending and also keeping a track of your expenses."

Saniya, who describes herself as a full-time employee at Microsoft and a budding content creator, regularly shares content around fashion, fitness, and glimpses of her corporate life.