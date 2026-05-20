Indian-Origin Microsoft Veteran Soma Somasegar Dies At 59, Silicon Valley In Shock

S "Soma" Somasegar, a highly influential Indian-origin technology executive, Microsoft veteran, and venture capitalist died on May 19 at the age of 59. His death was confirmed by Seattle-based venture capital firm Madrona Venture Group, where he had served as managing director for the past 11 years. The firm said he consistently raised expectations professionally and personally through his work as a technologist, executive, and investor.

"We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend and colleague Soma Somasegar passed away unexpectedly earlier today. There is no way to adequately describe Soma's brilliance and generous spirit. He was unique at every level and raised the bar on what we expected of ourselves professionally and, more importantly, personally. We all loved Soma, as everyone who knew him did," the tribute read.

Born in Puducherry, Somasegar built a distinguished global career that spanned nearly three decades at Microsoft before moving into venture capital. Widely respected across Silicon Valley, he was known not only for his technical leadership but also for mentoring a generation of entrepreneurs and technology executives.

Somasegar joined Microsoft in 1989 and went on to contribute to eight releases of Windows, including work on the foundational 32-bit operating system Windows NT. He later rose to become Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Developer Division, where he oversaw key platforms including Visual Studio and the .NET framework. He also played a major role in Microsoft's transition toward open-source server runtimes and cloud-based developer ecosystems.

Beyond product development, Somasegar helped expand Microsoft's global research and development footprint outside the United States, supporting the growth of technology hubs in Hyderabad, China, Israel, and Boston. After leaving Microsoft in 2015, he joined Madrona Venture Group as managing director, focusing on investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, intelligent applications, and cloud infrastructure. He was also an active angel and seed investor in startups across the US and internationally. Hours before news of his death emerged, Somasegar had been named to the “SEED 100” list recognising the top early-stage investors of 2026.

Tributes Pour Across Social Media

Tributes poured in from across the technology industry following news of his unexpected death. Donald Trump's AI advisor Sriram Krishnan, who was hired by Somasegar early in his career alongside his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy, shared an emotional message on X, describing him as a defining influence on their professional journey.

"It's hard to articulate how much of an impact Soma had on @aarthir and me. He spotted us out of under grad, made sure we got our first jobs, spent time with us though he was a senior executive at Microsoft and we were random junior people and showered us with kindness. Over the years he became a mentor who would tell us how proud he was of where we had gotten. We genuinely wouldn't have the lives and careers we have now without him. I'm still in shock and so deeply heartbroken. It's a truly sad day," he wrote on X.

Several former Microsoft colleagues also mourned his death, remembering him as a generous mentor, visionary leader, and one of the most respected figures in the developer ecosystem.



Somasegar earned a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Louisiana State University and a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Anna University. Anna University later conferred upon him an honorary doctorate for his contributions to technology and computer science. In 2008, he received the Asian American Engineer of the year award.

He is survived by his wife, Akila, and their two daughters.

