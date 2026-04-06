"Heavily Underpaid": Internet Fumes as Chennai Government Doctor Reveals Salary After 28 Years

A Chennai-based government doctor has gone viral on social media after sharing his March 2026 payslip, sparking a debate on pay in public healthcare. Dr. Jaison Philip, who is a urologist at Madras Medical College, revealed that after 28 years of service, his in-hand monthly salary was Rs 1.3 lakh. The doctor shared a picture of the salary document, triggering discussion regarding the compensation of healthcare professionals in the public sector.

"My latest payslip for March 2026. 1.3 L in hand after 28 yrs of government service. Suggestions, friends?" Dr. Philip wrote.

See the post here:

My latest Payslip for March-2026. 1.3 L in hand, after 28 yrs of Govt Service. Suggestions, friends? pic.twitter.com/3NDf9tWCif — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) April 5, 2026

The post garnered significant attention, with many users describing the salary as "heavily underpaid" and "pittance" given the experience and nature of the job. Many users highlighted that doctors in the private sector can earn between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh monthly, with super-specialists earning significantly more. Several people in the comment section urged the doctor to quit, remarking how the in-hand figure was surprisingly low for almost 3 decades of service.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, also replied to his post and wrote, "Dr. Jaison, sir, the TN Govt is not doing justice to your expertise and service. Please do what keeps you happy."

Another user commented, "Don't complain. If you think you deserve more, just move on and join the private sectors. No point in gathering public sympathy on X, and yes, I firmly believe government doctors are terribly underpaid and exploited in India."

A third said, "Heavily underpaid. Why not consider moving to private hospitals? Correct me if I'm wrong, but can't you easily earn thrice this amount in private hospitals easily as a senior consultant with your experience?"

"With your experience and knowledge, you can earn thrice that, easily, in the private sector," added a fourth.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the pay, he stated in replies that he intends to resign and transition into full-time private practice. "Sir, that is what I am planning. Resigning & starting full-time private practice," he wrote.