How Sleeping With AC On Affects Your Health: All You Need To Know

AC removes moisture from the air, leading to dryness, itching, and discomfort in the eyes.

The world is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to extreme levels. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has warned that humanity is facing an "extreme heat epidemic" due to climate change, with billions of people suffering from deadly heat waves.

The European Copernicus network has reported that the past few days have been the hottest ever recorded worldwide, with temperatures reaching as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

In such extreme heat, air conditioners (AC) have become a necessity for relief and comfort. While the AC can provide relief, sleeping with it on for long hours can be bad for your health.

Health effects of sleeping with AC on

Dry eyes: AC removes moisture from the air, leading to dryness, itching, and discomfort in the eyes.

Lethargy: Cool temperatures can lower metabolic rates and slow down body processes, leading to fatigue and drowsiness.

Dehydration: Dry air can cause rapid moisture loss, leading to dehydration if not compensated by drinking enough fluids.

Dry or itchy skin: Low humidity can cause skin to lose moisture, leading to dryness, flakiness and irritation.

Headaches: Sudden temperature changes and cold, dry air can trigger headaches and sinus congestion.

Respiratory issues: Cold and dry air can irritate airways, worsening conditions like asthma and allergies.

Allergies and asthma: Air conditioning systems can harbour allergens like dust, pollen, and mould, triggering allergic reactions.

Noise pollution: Constant humming can disrupt sleep patterns and cause annoyance.

Infectious diseases: Poorly maintained air conditioning systems can spread bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Indoor pollutants: Air conditioning can accumulate pollutants like dust, pet dander, and VOCs, causing respiratory irritation and health issues.

Effects of AC on newborns

Dr Vidya Vimal, senior consultant paediatrician at SP Medifort Hospital, Trivandrum, said that air conditioners were safe for newborn babies if used correctly. Parents should regulate and adjust the temperature to the baby's body temperature. It is recommended to switch on the AC at least 20 minutes before bringing the newborn into the room and maintain a temperature of 25-27 degree Celsius.

Direct exposure to cold air should be avoided to prevent cough and potential pneumonia. Some newborns and infants may also be allergic to cold temperatures, so extreme cold should be avoided. Apart from that, air conditioners should be cleaned frequently to prevent allergies like dust.