'Had Somebody Playing Cupid': Travis Kelce On Relationship With Taylor Swift

Mr Kelce is embracing this new phase with Ms Swift.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce have dominated headlines since their romance was first rumoured in September. The two have been seen together attending sports events together and Mr Kelce was recently seen at Ms Swift's concert. Now, the athlete has spilled the beans on how the relationship actually started. He stated that he "had somebody play cupid" in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The NFL player tried to meet the Grammy-award-winning singer after he could not meet at her Kansas City Eras Tour show. The two later got in touch and that's how their relationship began. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner (who said): 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he told WSJ, adding that he later received a text from the singer. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

He even stated that a few of Ms Swift's family members also helped him in getting her attention and she would "probably hate him" for disclosing the details."She'll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker," he said.

Recalling their first meeting, Mr Kelce added, "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

He added that there is still a lot of outside pressure. "Everybody around me telling me: Don't f*** this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah - got it. That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away."

While Mr Kelce is embracing this new phase with Ms Swift, he is still getting used to his newfound fame. "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them...I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange," he added.

He said that "hilarious" and "genius" Taylor Swift share similar philosophy. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley," he noted.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f****** mind-blowing. I'm learning every day," he said.