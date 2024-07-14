'Had False Confidence': Britney Spears Opens About Struggles After Divorce

Ms Spears and Mr Asghari got divorced last year.

Singer Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, in August last year. Ms Spears and Mr Asghari got married on June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California, after six years together. She wrote at that time, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business." Now, the singer has stated that she needs to "slow down" because she "had a false confidence" post her divorce.

The "Toxic" singer took to social media and posted an old dance video. She said, "It's time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell 'em don't I ??? It's perspective I guess !!! !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!"

She added that she felt the need to introspect last year. "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!! Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I'm Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF moments !!! Trust me I know we're all human and make mistakes !!!" the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Ms Spears continued, "I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!! I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single "Slumber Party". After announcing their engagement, Britney Spears frequently shared pictures with Sam on her Instagram profile. The couple said in 2022 that the surprise pregnancy they had announced before had ended in a miscarriage.

The couple divorced owing to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," according to records obtained by People. Following the separation, Asghari said that their time together was "a blessing." "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," he said in March.

He added, "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship - and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food (together) - so I never understood when people part ways (and) they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."