Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Share These Gurpurab Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is being celebrated across India and abroad on Wednesday (Nov 11). The occasion marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first among the ten gurus and the founder of the Sikh religion.

On this day, devotees join Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions with devotional hymns, followed by Nagar Kirtans, where the Guru Granth Sahib is carried in a decorated palki, accompanied by singing and martial art displays like Gatka. Gurudwaras are lit up with flowers and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. The Langar (community kitchen) serves free meals all day, reflecting Guru Nanak's teachings of seva (selfless service) and equality.

Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your family, friends and relatives:

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Quotes, Messages And Status For Friends And Family

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve your goals, bless you with peace and eternal joy. Happy Gurpurab!

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I pray that Guru ji showers you with his blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!

Let's celebrate Guru Nanak Dev ji's birth anniversary and remind ourselves to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2025.

May your life be full of golden days always with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

Wish you and your loved ones a Happy Gurpurab! Have a great day ahead!

Guru Nanak Dev ji said there is one God who dwells in all God created and that is the eternal truth. Have a blessed Gurpurab!

May the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a life filled with love, peace, and compassion. Happy Gurpurab!

May the name of Wahe Guru be live in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2025!

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab 2025.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve your dreams through honesty and hard work. Happy Gurpurab!

Let's celebrate the messenger of peace and compassion who lit the world with wisdom.

Sending warm wishes on the holy occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti by spreading kindness and happiness wherever you go.

Guru Nanak: Life And History

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and is revered as the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. Born in Talwandi, Punjab (now in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib), he was deeply spiritual from a young age.

At 30, he experienced a divine revelation, leading him to preach a message of universal love, equality, and devotion to one God. Rejecting caste distinctions, he encouraged truth, honest labour and selfless service.

His teachings, recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib, laid the foundation for Sikhism. Guru Nanak's life and legacy continue to inspire millions with his principles of humility and unity.