Google Scientist Slams Indian Presenter For "Train Wreck" Introduction Of Speaker At Brazil Event

A moment from the ICLR 2026 conference in Brazil has gone viral after Google scientist Peyman Milanfar criticised the introduction of keynote speaker Katie Bouman, a Caltech professor renowned for her role in capturing the first image of a black hole. The criticism was aimed at the presenter, described by attendees as Indian, who was tasked with introducing Bouman on stage. According to Milanfar, the introduction fell short of basic professional standards and reflected poor preparation.

In a post shared on X, Milanfar pointed out several issues with the delivery. The presenter was seen reading from a phone, even as the same text appeared on a screen behind him. Midway through listing Bouman's achievements, he reportedly stopped and remarked that continuing would be a "waste" of time before inviting her on stage.

Milanfar also noted that the presenter failed to maintain eye contact or properly acknowledge Bouman, who was waiting at the side of the stage, calling it a lapse in both etiquette and professionalism.

"This train wreck introduction is an example of how not to do it. 1. Ditch the phone, come prepared, 2. Bring them up after the intro, not during. 3. Acknowledge the speaker, make eye contact 4. Never call the rest of their resume a waste of time," Milanfar wrote on X along with the video.

Watch the video here:

this train wreck introduction is an example of how not to do it.



1. Ditch the phone, come prepared,

2. Bring them up after the intro, not during.

3. Acknowledge the speaker, make eye contact

4. Never call the rest of their resume a "waste of time” pic.twitter.com/2rOyyMIGws — Peyman Milanfar (@docmilanfar) April 26, 2026

The clip quickly spread across social media, triggering a divided response. Many users backed Milanfar, arguing that dismissing a keynote speaker's accomplishments, even casually, comes across as disrespectful and undermines the tone of a major academic event.

One user wrote, "She is one of the people behind the black hole image and thats the intro she got… embarrassing." Another said, "A very bad way to introduce anybody. Not the right gesture. I can imagine how uncomfortable she felt..."

A third added, "If you don't take your role seriously, don't expect the room to. Preparation is credibility. Show up distracted or underprepared, and you signal it doesn't matter. Like the 'Broken Windows Theory', neglect invites disrespect. No prep. No presence. No respect!"

Others, however, offered a simple interpretation. Computer scientist Jelani Nelson suggested the remark may have been an unintentional slip of the tongue, possibly meant to highlight the sheer number of Bouman's achievements rather than diminish them.

A fourth said, "And many awards, … I don't want to waste my time” were his words. I took this to mean enumerating all her awards would exhaust his time to intro her, as there were so many. This can be interpreted as flattering, not malicious."

A fifth user commented, "You're a bit harsh - rewatching the video, he's not that bad. He only looks at his phone for the specific academic department details and for her awards. And he does make eye contact when you zoomed in on her, I think."

Some also defended the organisers, noting that large-scale conferences involve months of planning and that minor missteps in live introductions can happen.

Milanfar, however, maintained that regardless of intent, the introduction did not meet expected professional standards. He added that a simple line such as "the speaker needs no introduction" would have been a more appropriate and respectful approach.

