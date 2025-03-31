Google Issues Ultimatum To Fitbit Users: "If You Want To Use..."

Google has sent an email to its Fitbit users, warning that they risk losing their account data if they do not take immediate action, according to a report in Forbes. Users who do not merge the Fitbit data with their Google account by February 2, 2026, will lose all of their stored health, fitness, and wellness information. Google had previously given a 2025 deadline for the switch, but it's only now that the company has dropped the hammer with a firm warning.

The Fitbit data of a user ranges from account information, exercise history, heart rate data, and sleep schedule to blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) data among other metrics.

"If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by 2 February 2026. If you use a Gmail account to sign in to Fitbit, you must also move to a Google Account," Google said.

"Your historical data will not be retained beyond 2 February 2026 (except as needed to comply with laws), and your account and data will be deleted," it added.

Notably, users with "newer devices" (and likely new accounts) don't have to worry about this as this has likely already been done during the early setup stage.

How to export Fitbit data?

On the Fitbit settings page, click Data Export under the Settings menu.

Under Export Your Account Archive, click Request Data.

You'll receive an email. Confirm your data export request.

You'll receive another email with a link to download your Fitbit account data.

Download and save the data file to your computer

Fitbit and Google

After some hurdles, Fitbit was acquired by Google in January 2021 for $2.1 billion. Afterwards, the company said it would soon start merging all of Fitbit's data with users' Google accounts. The merge started in the summer of 2023 but the sheer number of users meant that the California-based company had to extend the deadline multiple times.

Additionally, there have been troubles in Fitbit's operation in recent months. In January, Google said it was rolling out a battery performance programme for the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3, over concerns they posed a potential risk to users due to overheating. The tech giant said a "limited number" of devices were at risk of their batteries overheating -- a problem which required an immediate firmware update as a solution.

"The update will improve the stability of the device's battery performance and reduce the risk of the battery overheating," Google said.

"As a result, the battery will last for shorter periods between charges and you may need to charge your device more frequently."