'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant With Second Child

Kit Harrington has announced that he and his wife Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The 'Games Of Thrones' stars, who met while playing on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, are already parents to their nearly two-year-old son, whose name has not been released publicly. Now, on Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', Mr Harrington admitted that he was "terrified" but excited about the new arrival.

Speaking about his two-year-old son, Mr Harrigton told host Jimmy Fallon that his child is "about to get the shock of his life" as he is set to "get a brother or sister". "Are you serious? Pregnant?" Mr Fallon then shockingly asked. To this, the actor confirmed that he and his wife were indeed expecting. He even shook Mr Fallon's hand as the late-night show host congratulated him.

Further, on the show, Mr Harrington admitted that is "terrified". "You know with the first baby, you're like, walking on clouds and dancing through fields and daisies for nine months?" he said, before adding, "Well, the man is anyway."

"This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick," Mr Harrigton stated.

The actor said that while he and Ms Leslie have tried explaining to his toddler son that they will be welcoming a new baby soon, he "doesn't quite conceptually understand it just yet".

"We are trying to get him ready for it and we point at Rose's belly and we say, 'Mummy's baby, mummy's baby', and he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby, my baby'," Mr Harington said.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie married in 2018 in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2021.