Apple CEO Tim Cook Praises Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Beautiful' Short Film 'Fursat'

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday praised Vishal Bhardwaj's science fiction 'Fursat', which is shot entirely on iPhone 14 Pro. The 30-minute film, which has been released on YouTube, stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie narrates a story of a man named Nishant who gets his hands on an ancient relic called 'Doordarshak' which tells him the future.

Taking to Twitter, Tim Cook called the movie "beautiful". He praised the "incredible" cinematography and choreography of the movie.

"Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone," Mr Cook wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone. https://t.co/32LODwy3vb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 4, 2023

Apple released the 30-minute short film on February 3 on YouTube. The movie has been described as "a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present".

It features an original soundtrack by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar, with featured vocalists such as Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher. 'Fursat' has been shot by cinematographer Swapnil Sonawane and it also features choreography by Shiamak Davar.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a film has been shot using an iPhone. Earlier this year, Apple debuted a 17-minute short film titled 'Chinese New Year - Through the Five Passes', directed by Peng Fei. In 2021, the company also released a film titled 'Life Is But A Dream', which was shot on an iPhone 13. The same year, Apple debuted a commercial directed by the legendary cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, using iPhone 12 Pro.